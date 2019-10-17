WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Waterbury man is behind bars facing several charges including illegal possession of a "ghost gun."
Jesus Rivera-Calcerada, 27 from Waterbury, is charged in the first ghost gun arrest under the state’s new law.
When officers were patrolling a neighborhood on East Main Street on Saturday, they heard gun shots behind a local bar.
When they drove around back, they saw four men running and getting into a car.
Police said Calcerada was bent over in the driver's seat and was reaching beneath the steering wheel.
When police searched the car, they found a found a plastic bag with gun in the console.
According to police, there was "no gun maker or model was listed on the firearm."
They also say the gun was loaded and there were bullet casings near the car.
The new law, which got bipartisan support, went into effect Oct. 1.
It bans ghost guns, which are weapons that have no markings or serial numbers, and therefore can't be traced.
"There was no legislation, there were no restrictions about ghost guns. It just hadn't been something that was thought about,” said Terra Volpe, who is with Connecticut Against Gun Violence.
In May, Waterbury police arrested Jeremy Stevens was in the back seat of a car where police say they saw the white handle of a firearm in the waistband of his pants. The gun was a plastic 3D printed firearm that was loaded.
Republican and Democratic lawmakers feel banning ghost guns is common sense.
"We are just asking people who want to have firearms that they follow the same process that anybody purchasing a gun would follow, that includes registering your weapon, going through a background check, and insuring there is a serial number on that weapon,” Volpe said.
In both of these arrests, neither suspect had a permit to have a gun.
