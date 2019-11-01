WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury man was arrested for criminal trespass after gaining entry to Watertown High School on Thursday.
Police said Davon Alvarez was seen entering the high school around 8 a.m. behind a group of students.
Alvarez was seen by a school faculty member who stopped him and notified police.
A school resource officer, who was in the school at the time, detained Alvarez.
It was determined that Alvarez gained access to the school behind students that had been buzzed in the door.
No contraband or suspicious documents were found on Alvarez.
Police said Alvarez reported he was curious about what different schools were like. He told police he was a college student after graduating from Waterbury High School last year.
It was also determined Alvarez had entered a different school outside of Watertown this past year, but police did not say which school it was.
Alvarez was charged with loitering in a school and second-degree criminal trespass.
