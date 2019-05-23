WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man in Waterbury was arrested after having a 3D printed gun and drugs.
On Wednesday, around 1:09 a.m., police investigated a suspicious car in the area of 140 Central Avenue.
The officer stopped a 2005 Toyota Camry, driven by Jeremy Stevens.
According to police, the car was parked with both right side doors open, with Stevens crouched in the backseat.
Stevens was seen using his cellphone for light and appeared to be looking at something.
When officers approached the car, they saw a white handle of a firearm on Steven’s waistband.
The firearm was discovered to be a plastic 3D printed firearm chambered for .22 caliber with one round in the chamber.
Stevens had no pistol permit and was arrested for weapon in a motor vehicle and for carrying a pistol without a permit.
Upon further investigation, officers found two bags of heroin on Stevens.
He was then charged with several drug charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.