WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Kevin Rivera was arrested for narcotics and illegal firearm related charges.
Members of the Waterbury Police Vice and Intelligence division searched an apartment located at 14 William St., as a result of along term investigation.
Rivera had 3,050 bags of heroin, 47.9 grams of raw heroin, 206 grams of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a Kel Tec Sub 2000 (9MM) Semi-Auto Rifle with a collapsible magazine and $1,179.00 in total cash.
Rivera did not have a valid pistol permit and was a subject of an active protective order which prohibited him to possess a gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.