WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Waterbury man was charged after police say he assaulted a customer at a local restaurant.
According to Waterbury Police Lt. David Silverio, police responded to Monteiro's Restaurant at 161 Fairfield Avenue around 10:00 Friday morning for a report of an assault.
It was determined that two parties had entered the restaurant to pick up an order.
Since their order wasn't immediately ready, one of the parties sat down on one of the stools and also ordered a coffee.
A third party, later identified as 53-year-old Waterbury resident Jeffrey Santopietro, entered the restaurant not too long after and at one point, began engaging the party perched on the stool in a conversation.
Santopietro told police that he thought the party on the stool called him "fat or some other insulting term", causing him to grow angry and went as far as pushing him off the stool and into the wall, knocking him to the ground.
The other customer then jumped in and held Santopietro back.
All of the parties and witnesses, aside from the restaurant owner, that were involved had left the scene prior to when officers arrived.
Police interviewed the party that was assaulted and stated that he was complaining of lower back pain.
He was offered and ultimately declined medical attention.
Santiopietro was issued a misdemeanor summons for second degree breach of peace.
Since it was a misdemeanor, a mugshot of Santiopietro was not available.
