BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A Waterbury man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened earlier this month.
Police charged Jaquan Bryant, 32, of Waterbury with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.
Police say Bryant had gotten into a fight with a patron inside the Mystique Club on Main Street back on November 6.
Bryant left the club, but came back in his car, at which point, he fired six shots at the person he had been fighting with.
All six shots missed the intended target and struck a man that was sitting in a nearby car.
Investigators noted the shooting victim was not even involved in the altercation.
Bryant's bond was set at $2.5 million.
