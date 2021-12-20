WFSB – A Waterbury man pleaded guilty to wire fraud related to his theft of U.S. Postal Service (USPS) funds.
According to court documents, Lindim Asipi, 44, was a motor vehicle service driver for the USPS based in Waterbury.
Court documents say the Waterbury USPS provided Asipi with a credit card which allowed him to buy gas.
Aspipi used his assigned PIN number, as well as the PIN of another USPS driver who was not aware of Asipi’s scheme.
According to store surveillance video, on April 11, 2020, Asipi parked his USPS vehicle next to gas pumps at a gas station in Prospect.
Asipi exited the vehicle and entered the store. Asipi’s credit card was then charged twice, once at 11:50 a.m. for $160, and the other at 11:51 a.m. for $140.
The video then shows Asipi driving away from the gas station without pumping any gas.
Asipi is facing a maximum of 20 years pending his sentencing.
