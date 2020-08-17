(WFSB) - A Waterbury man in his forties is the first person to test positive for the West Nile virus this year.
CT Department of Public Health officials made the announcement Monday morning.
The patient is between the ages of 40 and 49.
Health officials say he became ill from West Nile fever during the second week of July and may have been exposed to the virus after visiting the Newington/Wethersfield area.
“The identification of a Connecticut resident with West Nile virus associated illness emphasizes the need to take actions to prevent mosquito bites. Using insect repellent, covering bare skin, and avoiding being outdoors during the hours of dusk and dawn are effective ways to help keep you from being bitten by mosquitoes," said DPH Acting Commissioner Dr. Diedre S. Gifford.
