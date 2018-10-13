WEST HAMPTON BEACH, NY (WFSB) - New York State Police identified one of the victims involved in a deadly plane crash on Saturday.
In a press release, New York State Police said 41-year-old Waterbury resident Raj Persaud was killed when the plane he was in crashed into the Long Island Sound on Saturday morning.
The U.S. Coast Guard said they are continuing to search for two more people who were involved in a plane crash off the Hamptons on Saturday.
A surfer notified Southampton Police that he saw a plane crash into the water roughly one mile south of Quogue around 11:10 a.m.
Before the crash, three people boarded a twin-engine Piper PA-34 at Danbury Municipal Airport.
It is unclear where they intended to fly to.
Several pieces of debris were discovered, but the fuselage has not yet been found.
Boats have actively used sonar to map the ocean seafloor to try and locate the plane.
The USCG Cutter Bonito searched at night and into the morning for the two missing people.
CBS New York reported an oil sheen and debris were located near the crash site.
The U.S. Coast Guard said numerous crews are assisting in the search including Suffolk County Marine, Suffolk County Sheriff, Suffolk County Police Aviation Unit, Southampton Bay Constables, a commercial salvage crew, as well as multiple aircrews from the New York Air National Guard.
