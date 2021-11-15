BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed following a crash on the Berlin Turnpike Friday.
Berlin police identified the victim as 28-year-old Miguel Xavier Jurado of Waterbury.
Police said the crash happened at the turnpike's intersection with Orchard Road around 10:30 p.m.
It involved Jurado and the driver of a tow truck.
Police said Jurado sustained fatal injuries.
They Midstate Accident Reconstruction Squad was called to help with the investigation into what happened.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Det. Brett Kelly at 860-828-7080.
