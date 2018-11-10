State Police identified the man killed in a car versus pole crash on Route 69 in Prospect on Saturday evening.
Police said 22-year-old Donovan Nelson was killed when police said his car veered off the right shoulder on Route 69 near Greenwood Drive just after 4 p.m. and struck a telephone pole head on.
Police said Nelson's passenger was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with minor injuries.
Route 69 at Greenwood Drive reopened following police investigation by 8:30 p.m., police said.
