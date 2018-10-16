WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a shooting in September.
Waterbury Police said there is a warrant out for the arrest of 27-year-old Marque Nunn.
Nunn is accused of a shooting that happened on September 19 on Ridgewood Street.
A woman was shot once during the incident.
Nunn’s bond is set at $1 million.
He is known to frequent the Waterbury and New Britain areas.
Police said Nunn is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who may have information on Nunn’s whereabouts is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.
