WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary has tested positive for COVID-19 days after his aide tested positive.
On Thursday, the mayor’s spokesperson said that O’Leary is home quarantining after the positive test result.
On Monday, the city announced that an advisor to O’Leary, David Lepore, had tested positive.
It was also announced on Monday that Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo tested positive for the coronavirus.
Waterbury sees spike in COVID cases; police chief, mayor's aide test positive
Waterbury is currently experiencing an uptick in coronavirus cases.
O’Leary is reminding residents to take necessary precautions to protect themselves including:
- Consistent mask use
- Good hygiene
- Social distancing
- Frequent testing
- Staying home and staying safe
Anyone who has coronavirus related questions or concerns is being asked to call 3-1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.