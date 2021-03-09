WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Like so many across the country, the Brass City continues to recover from the wrath of the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary laid out what comes next in his State of the City address, and what’s being done to fix the city’s economy.
“You can see, we were down to 4.6 percent and we jumped to 11.7 percent as soon as the virus hit,” O’Leary said.
It's still a long road ahead to get Waterbury back to where it was before the pandemic, but the city still has a lot to be proud of, especially in manufacturing.
King Industries recently expanded with another building.
"It will add an additional 80 jobs to their workforce, and once completed, the King Industries campus will boast more than 10 buildings and support a workforce of approximately 250 to 300 people,” O’Leary said.
He also celebrated the launch of the website Waterbury.com.
The digital marketing campaign has attracted the interest of more than 800 companies.
O’Leary also highlighted the economic development projects on the docket for the city, including the ongoing brownfield remediation work, like what’s being done at the Anamet Manufacturing Complex in the city’s south end.
One major brownfield project that's seen big progress recently is the demolition of the Anaconda Brass Complex on Freight Street.
The city wants to develop each site for things like jobs or neighborhood revitalization.
That's what's being done at a small site recently cleaned up in the Brooklyn neighborhood off Banks Street. Soon, a park will be built there.
"Working with the BSC group, we have completed the park design, which will include a half-court basketball court, two playscapes, a bathroom, security cameras and a blue light security system,” O’Leary outlined.
He also gave an update Tuesday on the city’s vaccination numbers, saying as of March 1, more than 42,000 doses have been administered.
