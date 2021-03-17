WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Some Waterbury middle school students still distance learn and had an interruption on Wednesday.
Some Wallace Middle School’s Google Meet accounts were hacked, and the classes were interrupted with what the school district described as highly inappropriate content.
Police are still trying to find the source of the hacking.
The district isn’t elaborating on exactly what the students saw, but says the principal acted fast once he heard about what was going on, which helped keep exposure to students minimal.
The hack happened to the 6th graders first, then did the same to the 7th and 8th graders after getting a hold of their classes.
Waterbury Public Schools spokeswoman Sujata Wycoff says once principal Vincent Balsamo caught wind of the hacking, within minutes, all Google Meet classes ended.
All of the students in those classes switched to asynchronous learning, meaning they weren’t live with a teacher, but they did have assignments and other schoolwork to do.
Passwords for all classes were changed by 2:30 p.m.
Waterbury Police and the school district’s IT department are now investigating who is behind the back.
Wycoff adds Wallace Middle School students had a half day on Wednesday, so the impact on learning was very little.
Classes will resume on Google Meet on Thursday.
In case any student was disturbed by what they saw during the hacking, the school district said counselors will be on hand for them.
