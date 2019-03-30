WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- More than two weeks after the deadly New Zealand shooting, activists at a mosque in Waterbury held an interfaith vigil against intolerance.
Organizers told Channel 3 the vigil is more than a stance against, it’s also a call for safety.
For the Muslim community, the events of March 15th are still on their minds.
“I think this is an outcry for people to bond together and against hate in general,” said United Voices of America representative, Mongi Dhaouadi.
The outcry held at the United Muslim Mosque on Saturday evening echoed chants of, ‘no hate, no fear, Muslims are welcomed here.’
“I think the first step to do is just get to know a Muslim,” said Dhaouadi.
Speakers placed a call for more open dialogue, knowing there are more questions than answers, as to what should be done next.
While searching for long term solutions, some activists are calling for immediate measures following the mosque attacks.
“I think first of all it is security,” said Dhaouadi. “We absolutely need to address the security measures at places of worship.”
Participants said hate has no home in a place of worship, or against the people who share in its faith.
