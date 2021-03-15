WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested in Florida for a murder in Waterbury that happened over the summer.
According to police, they charged Jonathan Poventud, 32, with the Aug. 22 murder of Marcus Darby.
Police said they were called to Violet Street in Waterbury on that date just after midnight for a report that someone had been shot.
When they arrived, they found a crowd standing around a man. The victim was on his back in a parking lot.
The victim, identified as Darby, was transported to St. Mary's Hospital where he died.
Poventud was found in Florida and extradited back to Waterbury.
Police said they charged him with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver, and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver.
Poventud also had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation.
He's being held on combined bonds of $2.5 million.
