WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for suspects in a deadly shooting from over the weekend.
They identified the victim as 24-year-old Devante Echols.
Police said the happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Bronson Street.
Officers initially responded to the area to investigate a weapons complaint.
When they arrived, they said they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. A gun was found next to him.
Echols was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Police blocked off several roadways as part of their investigation, but they have since reopened.
They determined that an argument between Echols and other parties at the scene happened before the shooting.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police at 203-574-6941.
