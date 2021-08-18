WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- The Brass City came together on Thursday to make sure its kids are ready for school.
At the 24th annual Back-to-School Rally, families were able to get all the supplies and info needed for the new school year.
Waterbury's Fulton Park became the place for everything back to school, whether it was school supplies or vaccinations.
Parents and students said they're just excited for the new school year to start, and are willing to do anything to be safe.
"I missed out on all the fun events, going outside, I was stuck inside all day,” said Gazier Williams, who will be going into sixth grade.
Williams attended the event with his grandmother, Gloria Gaskins.
She was happy Waterbury Public Schools already planned to start the school year with masks on.
"A lot of people not taking their shot, and we don't know who's with who. So, we need to be safe about what the kids are doing in school. Taking down a mask isn't good for me,” Gaskins said.
More than 40 agencies and vendors helped families stock up on supplies, clothes, and a COVID vaccine dose, too.
Waterbury school Superintendent Verna Ruffin said it was welcoming to see the governor issue a statewide masking directive for the first month of the school year.
"It is a way of life that we unfortunately, or fortunately, became accustomed to in the last school year, that we continued this summer, and we will continue when school opens,” Ruffin said.
Michael Boyd and his son Harlem got vaccinated together at the rally.
Harlem says he doesn't mind wearing a mask, as long as he gets to stay in school.
"I feel it's a necessary precaution to prevent the spreading of the virus, I’m okay with masks in schools,” Harlem said.
For Michael, no matter how protected his kids are, there's a little concern.
"Somebody else doesn't have a shot, I’m still, they're still at risk, even if they do have the shots. So, there's always concerns about that,” he said.
At last check, Ruffin said a little over 24 percent of the student population has been vaccinated.
