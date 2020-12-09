WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A police officer is recovering after being shot during an investigation in Waterbury on Tuesday.
According to police, the officer was involved in an investigation into a stolen vehicle when the shooting happened on Marley Place Tuesday afternoon around 2 p.m.
He had been shot in the chest and officers immediately attended to him, giving him CPR, before he was taken to the hospital.
The officer was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time of the shooting.
Wednesday morning, police said the officer was released from the hospital.
After the shooting, the suspects took off and appeared to have gone down East Main Street.
"An SUV, you could hear him coming up behind us, he came this close to my mirror, came storming past through," said Sierra Fleury, an eyewitness.
Fleury, who is pregnant, said she found herself in the middle of the chaos.
"Had they hit my car at the speed they were going at, I could be in a completely different situation right now," she said.
As the suspects fled, they struck at least three other cars on their way out.
Connecticut State Police responded to assist and took over the investigation.
A large police presence was later seen near the Waterbury–Oxford Airport on Christian Street, where police said three suspects allegedly involved in the shooting were taken into custody.
A fourth suspect was also taken into custody.
The identities of the suspects have not been released.
Cruisers from several towns, including Waterbury, Middlebury, Southbury, Naugatuck, and state police were seen in the area.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(1) comment
Waterbury: Connecticut's Detroit
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.