WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Clean up continues in the Brass City on Tuesday.
While the city didn’t get much snow on Tuesday, there is still clean up that needs to be done from the previous storms this month.
City leaders are now asking people to get their cars off the roads.
This month, Marth Keidel has been cleaning up her sidewalks and digging out her car over and over it seems. It doesn’t help that some of Waterbury’s roads still have some snow on them.
“It should be clean at this point, I feel, especially since we have more snow coming on Sunday. Like I said before, I mean, I understand it’s mostly on-street parking,” Keidel said.
Whenever it snows, street parking is always an obstacle.
On Tuesday, many cars were still encased in snow dropped by Winter Storms Cooper and Digger.
Public Works Director David Simpson says it can be pointed to the city’s concentration of multi-family homes.
“When they were constructed, there was one family, one car. Now, we have four or five people living in that house, each with a car, and they are forced to park on the street,” Simpson said.
When it snows as often as it has this month, crews have trouble finding places to put the snow, and if cars are in the way, that further restricts the space available.
“It’s our job. We need to go back, and we need to clean it up,” Simpson said.
Simpson is encouraging people to abide by parking bans when in effect and to not park on the street if possible.
“We do go back multiple days following the storm to push them back and clean them up, trying to respect the residents and not blocking their driveways or their sidewalks,” Simpson said.
Residents are reminded that whenever a parking ban is in effect in Waterbury, people can park for free in city garages like the Scovill Street Garage.
