WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury drivers with out-of-state plates will soon face a $250 fine.
The board of aldermen unanimously approved the amendment Monday evening.
Drivers who don't change their plates within 90 days of moving to the city will be subject to the fine.
Violators will also have to appear to a hearing. First-time violators who transfer their plates before their hearing can avoid the fine.
Enforcement of this will start within the next couple months.
Before the vote, residents and Mayor Neil O'Leary spoke in support of the fine during a public hearing.
