WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A new COVID-19 testing site opened up in Waterbury.
It opened at the Travel Center downtown, located at 188 Bank Street.
Its goal is not only to get more testing done, but also make testing more accessible.
The testing site is walk-up only.
The city’s other sites are drive-up.
For those who don’t have a car, this is the place for you.
For its first day, people were in and out quickly.
This site’s provider says this will help greatly as we deal with the current surge.
Emily Gonzalez and her son Giovanni both got their tests done within ten minutes.
Like many, the uptick and some positive results in her inner circle just want her to make sure they are safe.
"Just so that he could get his vaccine, I wanna make sure he's not sick and since some people are asymptomatic, I didn't want to take any chances," Gonzalez said.
That is why Heniel Centeno got his test too.
He has gotten tested at the Brass Mill Center Mall and likes this one much better.
"I feel like it's convenient for other people as well, like people who don't have a car. I feel like a lot of people can't get tested because of that, but now, you've got an option to walk up in here," Centeno said.
That is why Corebella Health and MedComp Sciences made sure to create a walk-up site in the city.
They helped create the one at Municipal Stadium too.
You can pre-register online or register on site.
By pre-registering, you can cut down the time you’re there.
"We're able to service hundreds of more people in a small timeframe and that's so important right now with everything going on," said Anna Fraioli, Specimen Collector with MedComp Sciences.
The turnaround for results is around 2 to 3 days.
Fraioli says people typically get it in two days.
They ship their tests to a lab in Louisiana.
"If you're having symptoms, or you've been exposed, or you need to get back to work, or you need to travel somewhere, and you need to be tested prior, we're here," Fraioli said.
You can pre-register here for testing at the Travel Center and Municipal Stadium.
If you do get tested there, you can get validated for parking at the garage attached to the center.
The site will be open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.