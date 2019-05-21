WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury parents have some major concerns after their children are be moving to an alternative school while theirs is getting a $46 million facelift.
Wendell Cross Elementary School, which sits in the east end of the city, is being renovated and even re-built in some areas.
Students will need to be moved temporarily to the former St. Joseph's Catholic School while renovations are made, which is located in the south end of the city.
Parents have raised concerns, saying the south side has more violence and a higher crime rate.
“Definitely safety is a big concern. A lot of times, and we were told we weren't able to get a safety plan,” said parent Aleah Gambino.
The move is expected to happen next school year and last two years.
The school district says the construction is needed to accommodate the needs of the neighborhood.
