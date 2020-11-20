WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are searching for two suspects that fled the scene of a deadly shooting Thursday night.
According to Waterbury Police Lt. David Silverio, officers responded to an apartment at 97 Cherry Street around 10:20 p.m. to find an unresponsive 22-year-old man suffering from single gunshot wound to the chest.
First responders administered medical care to the victim before taking him to St. Mary's Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Officials received information that, before the shooting occurred, multiple people were inside the apartment when someone knocked on the door.
One of the occupants opened the door to find two men standing outside.
When the occupant tried to close the door, the two men attempted to force their way inside.
One of the occupants jumped in to help, but the men outside persisted, prompting the two occupants to ask another occupant, the victim, for assistance.
Lt. Silverio says that one of the men stuck a firearm through the space in the door and let off several, with one of the bullets striking the victim in the chest, causing him to fall to the floor.
The two suspects bolted from the scene on-foot.
The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.
Anyone with any information on this deadly shooting is asked to contact Waterbury Police detectives at 203-574-6941.
