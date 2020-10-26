WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Surveillance video was released of a suspect's vehicle moments after what turned out to be a deadly hit-and-run in Waterbury.
According to police, the incident happened near 760 Wolcott St., near Pep Boys Auto Parts, around 8 p.m. on Oct. 22.
The 67-year-old victim, a man, was trying to cross the street with a shopping cart when he was struck.
The driver didn't stop and continued to drive with the man still on his hood.
Police said the pedestrian rolled off the hood of the vehicle and onto the street when the vehicle turned right onto Pritchard Road.
That's where a surveillance camera picked up the vehicle just before 8:15 p.m.
First responders found the man unconscious and unresponsive upon arrival. They rushed him to St. Mary's Hospital with serious head and leg injuries.
On Sunday, police said the man succumbed to his injuries.
As of Monday morning, police said his identity was still pending notification to the family.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-346-3975.
(2) comments
yeah, that car is easily recognized
we can get HI resolution pictures from Saturn and this is the best we can do here
