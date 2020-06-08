WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The City of Waterbury will have a fireworks show.
Mayor Neil O'Leary's office announced on Monday that the city's annual Fourth of July fireworks display has been scheduled for Sunday, July 5, 2020.
The show launches at 9:15 p.m.
"In an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines related to COVID-19, and promote the safety of our residents, vehicles and pedestrians will not be allowed to view the fireworks from the Brass Mill Center Mall parking lots," said MacKenzie Demac, O'Leary's chief of staff. "The City of Waterbury respectfully asks all residents and spectators to adhere to all social distancing and CDC guidelines as you celebrate with friends and family."
The announcement came during a time when cities and towns across the state mulled canceling their celebrations.
RELATED: Enfield cancels its Fourth of July celebration
Enfield announced the cancelation of its Fourth of July celebration back in April.
