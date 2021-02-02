WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – After the snowfall finally stopped, the Brass City got to work to cleaning up the mess caused by Winter Strom Cooper.
For the elderly and disabled in Waterbury, sometimes it’s just not possible to clear the snow from your driveway. But for Waterbury's Police Activity League, they get some of the city’s youth to do it for them.
For nearly ten years, Waterbury PAL has been utilizing youth in their programs for the snow brigade. Some brigade members have been part of it for four years.
They were out at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, clearing over 100 properties all over the city.
Several of the member say it feels great to give back like this to the community.
“The way I see it, if it was me, I’d hope someone would do that same for me. Like, if I was old, I’d want someone to come here, shovel my driveway for me if I can’t do it myself because of my back, so just, if it was you, what you would do? That’s the way I see it,” said Luis Navarro, Waterbury PAL Snow Brigade.
Another big reason that keeps these youth coming back is the rapport they build with police officers.
That's the goal for Officer Querino Maia. He hopes all of this builds trust in policing.
"Working with these kids, and they're hanging around the other kids, are showing them that the police officers are not bad. Police officers are here to help you and not here to hurt you," Maia said.
This service is free and only for the elderly or disabled.
Anyone who needs the brigade’s help is asked to contact city hall or PAL.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.