WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury’s Police Activity League is out lending a helping hand to elderly and disabled residents with their shovel brigade.
As the snow stopped Friday morning, the cleanup process began quickly in the Brass City.
Some senior residents needed a helping hand and called on the Waterbury Police Activity League (PAL), who are using youth in their programs for their shovel brigade.
“Today we have our shovel brigade out which is teenagers who come out and we pay them and they go out with officers and we assist elderly and handicapped who have a hard time getting a pathway in case of an emergency,” said Sergeant Andrea D’agostino.
On Friday the shovel brigade started at 10 a.m. and are planning to clear over 60 homes.
“It’s great and it not only teaches the kids to give back to their community but it puts money into their pockets and gives them something to do,” D’agostino said.
Ed Black says he is grateful for the help from PAL.
“It’s very helpful you can see they come here in a big crew and they are finished in 10 minutes,” he said.
This is a free service for the elderly or disabled.
Anyone who needs assistance should contact Waterbury City Hall at 203-597-3444 or call the Waterbury PAL at 203-346-3921.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.