WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury Police are searching for a Bridgeport man following a domestic violence incident that happened on Thomaston Ave. A 21-year-old woman was the victim of this incident and was dropped off at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Bridgeport. She had a bullet wound in her left tricep and her current condition is considered non-life threatening.
Police later identified the man as Clifton Williams of Bridgeport. Waterbury Police along with Bridgeport Police searched for Williams but could not locate him.
This incident is being investigated as a domestic violence incident.
Waterbury police have an active arrest warrant out for Clifton Williams. He has been charged with reckless driving, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, criminal possession of firearm or ammunition, illegal weapon in motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal sale of transfer of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, assault, criminal attempt at assault, kidnapping, and criminal use of a weapon.
Williams is a convicted felon with prior convictions related to domestic violence.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at (203) 574- 6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
