WATERBURY (WFSB) – Police arrested two people I connection to the death of a city woman.
According to police, on July 13, 2020, officers were called to check the address of 56 Johnson Street for a missing adult, Rachel Lerato Sebetlela.
Investigators said about a month later, on August 14 a witness told police Sebetlela had not called them. Officers then found out Sebetlela had requested a month off from work.
Police said a month went by and human remains were found in Watertown on September 12 in Black Rock Park. Those remains were determined to be that of Sebetlela. Connecticut state police assisted in the recovery of the remains.
Waterbury detectives arrested 22-year-old Miles Johnson and 23-year-old Casandra Nazario Both were charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy at tampering with evidence.
Waterbury Detectives took Johnson into custody Sept. 23, and Nazario was taken into custody this evening. Johnson appeared in Waterbury Superior Court and is being held on a $1 million bond. Nazario will appear in court tomorrow and is held on a $1 million bond.
