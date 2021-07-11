WATERBURY (WFSB) - Police arrested three men on weapons charges early Sunday after responding to a shots fired report.
According to police, officers were dispatched to an area hospital on a report of a 20 year old male victim that sustained a gunshot wound to the leg area.
The injuries to the victim are considered non-life threatening. Further investigation of the incident led to officers to develop information that the incident occurred in the area of Ridgewood Street and possibly involved a Nissan sedan.
Officers responded to this location and located evidence of shots fired in the area of 19 Ridgewood Street.
Police said at 2:45 AM in the area of Tower Road, Waterbury Police Department’s Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) conducted a motor vehicle stop on a Nissan Altima and located a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.
Police arrested 26-year-old Ashani Davis and charged with with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle and illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine.
Officers also arrested 38-year-old Donnell Butler and charged him with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, insufficient insurance, weapons in a motor vehicle and improper display of a marker plate.
Police arrested 21-year-old Klani Brathwaite-Dawsey as a third suspect in the incident and charged him with interfering with an officer.
