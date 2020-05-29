WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury say they've now made five arrests in connection to a fatal drive-by shooting on Thursday.
According to Waterbury Police Lt. David Silverio, officers were called to the area of Willow Street and Woodlawn Terrace after receiving multiple complaints of gunshots going off in the area, on May 14.
It was later determined that a dark-colored SUV had pulled up to a crowd of people that were standing outside in the area of Woodlawn Terrace and Willow Street and let off several shots before taking off at a high rate of speed.
A 23-year-old woman had sustained a gunshot to the leg and was transported to Waterbury Hospital by a private vehicle.
A male party, later identified as 26-year-old Waterbury resident Isaiah Colon, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital by a private vehicle as well after sustaining a gunshot to the torso.
Officers responded to St. Mary's Hospital, where they located the vehicle that arrived at the emergency room, which was occupied by three people, including Colon.
The shooting victim was immediately taken into the hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries later that night.
Waterbury Police detained the other three occupants that were in the vehicle with the victim.
The female victim was eventually released from Waterbury Hospital.
Around 1:40 Friday morning, officers located the vehicle, a black SUV, that was believed to have been involved in the shooting traveling from Hamilton Avenue towards Pearl Lake Road.
Officials were able to determine that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Groton.
Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle, but the SUV failed to stop for police and fled.
The pursuit of the vehicle ended when it crashed head-on into a police vehicle that was being operated by a detective.
All three occupants in the SUV, later identified as 19-year-old Waterbury resident Jan Santiago, 18-year-old Byron Cruz, and a 17-year-old, were taken into custody on the following charges:
- Conspiracy at Murder
- Conspiracy at Assault - First Degree
- Weapons in Motor Vehicle
- Larceny - First Degree
- Interfering with Police Officers
Santiago was also charged with the following:
- Assault on a Police Officer - 4 Counts
- Criminal Trover - Second Degree
- Reckless Driving
- Operating a Vehicle Without a License
- Engaging Police in a Pursuit
Santiago and Cruz are being held on $1.5 million bond pending their arraignments, which are expected to take place within the coming days.
The 17-year-old juvenile was released due to juvenile detention pending his arraignment.
Lt. Silverio says 18-year-old Waterbury resident Evel Pacheco was also arrested following a traffic stop Friday morning, saying that he was the person that shot at the group of people.
Officials also recovered two handguns from the car in which Pacheco was a passenger in.
The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Waterbury resident Harry Isaac, and the front seat passenger, later identified as 39-year-old Waterbury resident Camille Cruz, were both arrested and charged with weapons in a motor vehicle.
Cruz was also charged with possession of a pistol without a permit and two counts of possession of a high capacity magazine.
Isaac is being held on $150,000 bail until his arraignment, while Cruz is being held on $500,000 bail until her arraignment.
Pacheco is also being held on $1.5 million bond until his appearance in court, where he will be arraigned on the following charges:
- Murder
- Assault 1st
- Conspiracy at Murder
- Conspiracy at Assault 1st
- Illegal Transfer or Sale of Firearm
- Carrying a Pistol without a Permit
- Possession of Large Capacity Magazine
- Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm
- Reckless Endangerment 1st
- Weapons in Motor Vehicle
- Criminal Use of Firearm
- Possession Marijuana
A fifth suspect was arrested on May 27, only identified as a 17-year-old male. He was charged with:
• Conspiracy at Murder
• Conspiracy at Assault 1st
• Weapons in Motor Vehicle
• Possession of Large Capacity Magazine
• Carrying Pistol without a Permit
This investigation remains open and active.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detectives at 203-574-6941.
