Waterbury Police arrest four on weapons charges

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury Police received reports of a car driving erratically with passengers hanging out of the windows with weapons.
While canvassing the area, the officers found a white Jeep Cherokee which matched the description of the car.
They pulled it over and found a loaded "ghost gun" with an extended magazine, and narcotics.
The four people in the car were arrested and charged.
Nayshaun Owens was charged with:
- Illegal Possession Of Weapon’s In A Motor Vehicle
- Carrying A Pistol/Revolver Without A Permit
- Illegal Transfer of A Pistol/Revolver
- Illegal Possession Of A Large Capacity Magazine (2 Counts)
- Altering or Removing Identification Marks
- Illegal Possession Of Narcotics
Savion Ettson was charged with:
- Illegal Possession Of Weapon’s In A Motor Vehicle
- Carrying A Pistol/Revolver Without A Permit
- Illegal Transfer of A Pistol/Revolver
- Illegal Possession Of A Large Capacity Magazine (2 Counts)
- Altering or Removing Identification Marks
- Operating A Motor Vehicle Without A License
- Failure To Obey A Traffic Control Signal
Ariangelie Martinez was charged with:
- Illegal Possession Of Weapon’s In A Motor Vehicle
- Carrying A Pistol/Revolver Without A Permit
- Illegal Transfer of A Pistol/Revolver
- Illegal Possession Of A Large Capacity Magazine (2 Counts)
- Altering or Removing Identification Marks
- Criminal Possession Of A Firearm
- Criminal Possession Of Pistol/Revolver/ Ammunition
Jose Soares was charged with:
- Illegal Possession Of Weapon’s In A Motor Vehicle
- Carrying A Pistol/Revolver Without A Permit
- Illegal Transfer of A Pistol/Revolver
- Illegal Possession Of A Large Capacity Magazine (2 Counts)
- Altering or Removing Identification Marks
- Criminal Possession Of A Firearm
- Criminal Possession Of Pistol/Revolver/ Ammunition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.