WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man has been arrested after he barricaded himself inside of a home in Waterbury Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 2 p.m., members of the statewide narcotics task force assisted Waterbury police in an attempt to serve a narcotics related search warrant on Mill Street.
A man, identified as Matthew Carr who resides at the home on Mill Street, was seen outside of the house.
Officers approached Carr and attempted to detain him. A physical struggle occurred and a taser was deployed in an attempt to subdue Carr.
Carr was able to break free from the struggle and barricaded himself inside the home while also grabbing an assault rifle that was within reach of the door.
Surrounding neighbors and schools were notified of the incident and were told to shelter in place.
Police were able to make contact with Carr and he peacefully surrendered.
Police seized a small amount of suspected crack cocaine, seven rifles, six of them qualifying at assault rifles, several extended capacity magazines, and a large amount of ammunition.
