WATERBURY, CT. (WFSB) - On Oct. 8, Waterbury Police tried to stop Barry Mason, but he sped away.
He drive onto the I84 west ramp.
While on the highway Mason rear ended one car causing this car to strike a traffic trailer on the highway.
He left this accident and went onto hit another car disabling his own car.
Mason and his passenger fled on foot from the car, after a brief foot pursuit both were quickly captured by Waterbury Police.
Police already had a warrant for Mason's arrest due to an Oct. 3 assault and he was also a suspect in the armed robbery of a gas station on Oct. 7.
He was arrested. Police found various amounts of drug paraphernalia, 2 bags of heroin, 4.7 grams of crack cocaine, ammunition, machete knife and one airsoft silver colored BB handgun on Mason and in his car.
He was charged with:
- Assault on a public safety officer
- Assault 2nd
- Operating a motor vehicle without a license
- Insufficient insurance
- Disobeying an officer’s signal
- Evading responsibility
- Robbery 1st
- Assault 2nd with a firearm
- Larceny 5th
- Engaging police in a pursuit
- Reckless driving
- Failure to obey a traffic control signal
- Interfering with an officer
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Illegal possession near a school zone
- Possession of weapons in a motor vehicle
- Criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition.
