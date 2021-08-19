WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police continue to investigate a homicide that happened last month in the area of East Farm and Orange streets.
Thursday, police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Reginald Miles of Waterbury
The victim was identified as 37-year-old Douglas Daniels of New Haven.
Police said they were called to the area just after 8 p.m. on July 24 for the report that two people had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found two victims in the road suffering from gunshot wounds.
Daniels, who had been shot in the chest, later died.
A second victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
While police were investigating Saturday night, they later learned that a third victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.
Both of those victims were recovering.
Miles was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal discharge of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.
His bond was set at $3 million.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.