WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police arrested a man who they said was illegally in possession of a firearm.
On Monday evening, officers conducted an investigation into a vehicle on Walnut Street. The vehicle was found to have several violations against it.
Further investigation led officers to find a Smith and Wesson M&P shield 9MM on one of the vehicle occupants, identified as 20-year-old Allik Murrel.
The firearm contained 12 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, police said.
Because of his age, Murrel is not eligible to obtain a valid pistol permit or be in possession of a firearm legally, according to police.
He was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal sale or transfer of a pistol/revolver, illegal transfer to a person under 21 years old, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and illegal possession of a large capacity magazine.
He was held on a $100,000 bond and was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
