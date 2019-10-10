WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- After more than two years, a man has been arrested in connection with a Waterbury murder.
On June 22, 2017, 27-year-old Lisa Chinova was found dead in a third-floor apartment on Greenmount Terrace.
In September of this year, police developed new information regarding Chinova’s death and determined 36-year-old Josue Cruz was connected.
Cruz and his son lived in the third-floor apartment where Chinova was found dead.
According to police, following Chinova’s death, officers had interviewed Cruz twice, however he was never charged in connection with her death.
Through the investigation in September, police developed information linking Cruz to Chinova’s murder, as well as learning he had committed domestic assaults unrelated to the Chinova case.
He was apprehended in Massachusetts on Oct. 2 and was brought back to Connecticut on Wednesday where he was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, second-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree breach of peace, first-degree strangulation, second-degree assault and second-degree failure to appear.
He's being held on a $1.2 million bond.
