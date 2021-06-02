WATERBURY (WFSB) - Waterbury police arrested a man found in possession of a 'ghost gun' following a motor vehicle stop.
According to police, 46-year-old Tito Kello was stopped after officers observed him on Willow Street operating an unregistered and uninsured Cadillac SRX. Kello also did not have a valid driver's license.
When Kello excited the vehicle, police said officers observed a "Glock-style" handgun fall from Kello's waistband.
The firearm was recovered and Kello was placed under arrest for operating an unregistered vehicle, operating without a license, improper use of registration, failure to have proper taillights, illegal transfer of a pistol, carrying a pistol without a permit, firearm manufacturer; serial number required, illegal possession of a firearm in a vehicle, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and criminal possession of ammunition.
Kello was held on $500,000 and was scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court June 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.