WATERBURY (WFSB) - Police arrested a 45-year-old man and charged him with murder in connection to the shooting of 24-year-old Devonte Echols.
According to police, Kyshone Jackson was arrested in relation to Echol’s murder.
On July 10th, 2021 Echols was located in the area of 19 Bronson Street with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said Echols was pronounced deceased shortly after at a local hospital.
Investigations led Detectives to find that Jackson was involved in the incident.
Jackson was taken into custody at police headquarters and charged with first-degree murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal sale or transfer of a firearm, weapons in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a pistol, revolver or ammunition and first-degree reckless endangerment.
Jackson was held on $3 million.
