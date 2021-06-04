WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A second person has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Waterbury last month.

Police have arrested 29-year-old Basil Smith in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on May 1.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old victim Gregory Rafael Santos-Frias, was found having been shot to death on East Main Street.

A few days after the shooting, police arrested 41-year-old Charles Smith.

Earlier this week, U.S. marshals located a second suspect, Basil Smith, at a hotel in Wiona, Mississippi.

He’s being charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, criminal use of a weapon, illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, illegal discharge of a firearm, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He’s being held on a $3 million bond.