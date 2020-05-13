WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police have arrested a suspect accused in a fatal crash that happened on April 22.
On Wednesday morning, police arrested 26-year-old Jamall Smith.
He was wanted in connection with a deadly crash that happened on April 22 on East Main Street.
According to police, a BMW driven by Smith was traveling west on East Main Street when it crossed over the yellow line and hit a Honda traveling the opposite direction.
Smith was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers in his car.
The drive of the Honda, identified as 20-year-old Jada Manning, was brought to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The passenger of the Honda, 20-year-old Dominique Dalessio, was brought to the hospital and died from her injuries on April 28.
Waterbury Police have applied for an arrest warrant for Smith, charging him with second-degree assault with a motor vehicle, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, failure to drive in the proper lane, and second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle.
They arrested him on Wednesday morning. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
