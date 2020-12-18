WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – While Rudolph and Santa are still at the North Pole, Waterbury police spread some holiday cheer to some families.
Channel 3 was exclusively taken along for the ride.
Waterbury officers made some special deliveries on Friday.
They delivered 20 bikes generously donated by Drew Marine to deserving children all over the city.
Sebastian Berluti said when he saw patrolman James Ward walking up to his front door, he was nearly overcome with holiday joy.
“I thought, I don’t know,” Berluti said. “I was just amazed. I think it’s awesome. You guys are all great. I appreciate it. He appreciates it and awesome, thank you.”
Waterbury police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said Friday’s special deliveries went far beyond the actual bikes themselves. He hoped the gifts help kids look at police officers in a new way, as friends who care about them.
“This really means so much to me this Christmas season, this holiday season,” Spagnolo said. “It means so much to share with members of our community that are in need as well as giving our officers a chance to be part of that.”
Patrolman Ward said the bike give-away was special. He truly believed this unexpected gift and the spirit in which its been given will help inspire Waterbury kids this holiday season.
“I grew up in this community,” Ward said. “I see a lot of kids grow up. I want them to do the best they can do.”
It was just the beginning of the Waterbury Police Department’s season of giving.
It has a big PAL event Saturday at noon.
