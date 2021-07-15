WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police captured a suspect connected to a homicide that happened over the weekend.
Police were searching for 54-year-old Bobby Cooke of Waterbury.
On Thursday morning, Waterbury police said they arrested him.
He accused in the murder of 24-year-old Devante Echols, of Waterbury.
The homicide happened on Bronson Street last Saturday.
Police are looking for suspects in a deadly shooting from over the weekend.
Waterbury police have already arrested 45-year-old Kyshone Jackson for his involvement in the crime.
Cooke is being charged with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, criminal use of weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.