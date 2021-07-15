Bobby cooke.jpg

Bobby Cooke

 Waterbury Police

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police captured a suspect connected to a homicide that happened over the weekend.

Police were searching for 54-year-old Bobby Cooke of Waterbury.

On Thursday morning, Waterbury police said they arrested him.

He accused in the murder of 24-year-old Devante Echols, of Waterbury.

The homicide happened on Bronson Street last Saturday.

Waterbury police have already arrested 45-year-old Kyshone Jackson for his involvement in the crime.

Cooke is being charged with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, criminal use of weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.