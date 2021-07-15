WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police captured a suspect connected to a homicide that happened over the weekend.

Police were searching for 54-year-old Bobby Cooke of Waterbury.

On Thursday morning, Waterbury police said they arrested him.

He accused in the murder of 24-year-old Devante Echols, of Waterbury.

The homicide happened on Bronson Street last Saturday.

Waterbury police have already arrested 45-year-old Kyshone Jackson for his involvement in the crime.

Cooke is being charged with murder, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, criminal use of weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a firearm.