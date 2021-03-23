WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Senate hearing on gun violence is underway on Tuesday in Washington D.C.
This comes as the nation has seen two mass shootings in just one week.
Republicans and Democrats agree that prevention is the best way to stop mass shootings, but both sides disagree on how to do that.
The Senate Judiciary Committee hearing started off fiery on Tuesday.
"Thoughts and prayers cannot save the eight victims in Atlanta or the 10 last night, including a brave police officer," said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
"Every time there is a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater where the committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders," said Republican Senator Ted Cruz.
For hours, senators heard from experts like law enforcement and doctors in a tug-of-war between gun advocates and gun violence.
On March 16, a Georgia gunman allegedly killed eight people at spas, six of the victims were Asians.
March 22, a Colorado man reportedly shot and killed at least 10 people at a grocery store.
Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo also testified before Congress on Tuesday morning.
“As chief administrator of one of the largest police departments in the state of Connecticut, the gun violence that I am most familiar with rarely makes national headlines, but it is just as consequential to the people it affects,” Spagnolo said during his testimony.
He also spoke about some of the gun laws implemented in Connecticut that are aimed at controlling gun violence.
Mark Barden, of Sandy Hook Promise, knows firsthand the devastation mass shootings leave behind.
He testified at Tuesday’s hearing.
“It is exasperatedly frustrating and sad to know that another 10 families are going to have live the rest of their lives with the horror knowing their loved one was shot to death,” Barden said.
The gun violence prevention group applauded the House after it recently passed background checks legislation.
It’s now in the Senate.
For supporters, they said the proposal doesn’t go after law abiding citizens, but those who should not own a firearm.
Yet, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) said it doesn’t support federal legislation mimicking gun laws in Connecticut, and criticizes the prosecution of gun crimes by people illegally owning firearms.
CCDL released a statement saying:
"The Connecticut Citizens Defense League is not supportive of federal legislation that mimics the gun laws in place here. Prosecution of gun crimes in our state is woefully inadequate with 70% of these crimes being dismissed or nolled. However, law abiding gun owners that have already passed levels of background checks continue to endure more restrictions on the firearms we possess, how we possess them and where we can go with them. In the meantime, criminals who often steal firearms used in violent crimes have sentences that are shorter than the wait time for an individual seeking to follow the law properly. This is, if they even receive a sentence at all. We are pleased to hear that considerable time was given to addressing firearm ownership in minority communities. It has been an initiative of our organization to ensure that firearm safety training is offered in Spanish by our Urban Engagement team and to have an accessible presence in Connecticut's cities. It is, however, surprising to see a Connecticut City represented in the hearing which is charging it's residents more money to obtain a permit than is allowed by state statute. The City of Waterbury is 21% African American with a median income of $42k as opposed to the state average of 12% of African American residents and a median income of $72k. Residents of the City of Waterbury pay disproportionately more money to exercise their Constitutional rights than residents of neighboring municipalities like Cheshire, Wolcott and Middlebury. Connecticut has a multitude of issues still to be corrected and is far from a model the rest of the country should be exemplifying."
