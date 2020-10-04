WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A positive COVID case has been reported among the Waterbury Police ranks and in the mayor's office.
Waterbury Police Chief Fred Spagnolo confirmed that he has tested positive for the virus and is self quarantining at home.
He says he is feeling sore and has a fever, but feels well enough to perform his duties from home.
Chief Spagnolo said he does intend to participate in staff and other meetings via online video conferencing.
An aide to Mayor O'Leary's office also tested positive for COVID.
The aide, identified as David Lepore, is a close friend of the mayor's and often drives the mayor to events.
Lepore most recently drove Mayor O'Leary to a press conference last Tuesday at Anamet with Governor Ned Lamont.
Mayor O'Leary says that he was tested twice for the virus on Sunday and both tests came back negative.
