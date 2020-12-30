WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – An uptick in crime in Waterbury has forced police there to rethink their strategy to get criminals off the streets and make sure victims get justice.
The chief of police says this year there’s been more than 80 shootings in the city, which is well above what the city had in 2019.
To combat that, police have been maximizing the manpower they have.
The city’s latest shooting happened on Long Hill Road Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times and got help from a nearby mini mart.
While the victim is expected to recover, more than 11 people have died this year.
“It’s heartbreaking. In some cases, it’s our neighbors, it’s certainly our friends, people we have connections with,” said Chief Fernando Spagnolo, Waterbury Police Department.
To better handle the increase in crime, Waterbury police created a Crime Prevention Unit, which is dedicated to patrolling areas with high crime rates.
“We’ve also deployed foot beats into some of the communities that have suffered from a significant amount of violent crime, those are two officer walking patrols,” Chief Spagnolo said.
The police department also partnered with local and federal agencies like the FBI. Together, they’ve not only taken a number of guns off the streets, but also gotten the majority of their homicides solved.
“Only two of those cases are open. They’re very active cases with suspects that we’ve identified, persons of interest we’ve identified. The rest of the homicides have been cleared through arrest here,” Chief Spagnolo said.
In the new year, the police department will open with a new, real-time crime center to better track all incidents in the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.