WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police have more eyes on the streets.
A new tech center gives them access to dozens of camera feeds around the city, helping them track crimes in real time.
There are eight different views around the police department, which is part of over 60 video feeds police are able to monitor from cameras perched atop buildings all over the Brass City.
Now, as dangerous situations unfold, like when a police officer was shot during an investigation in December, police can keep up every step of the way.
It’s not just camera feeds that police are keeping track of, they’re also keeping tabs on social media and other public records they don’t own.
“Police departments are great at collecting data. We’ve been collecting data for years, so you know, we have a lot of information that can provide a police officer insight into the call they’re going to,” said Chief Fernando Spagnolo, Waterbury Police Department.
Other city staff, like health department workers, are also in the center. The probation department has a few people in there as well.
Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo says it helps further inform their response.
“We can make determinations if a police response only is the right response, or if it’s necessary for us to send a behavioral health technician, or an overdose response technician along with the police officer to try to give a better, more informed response to the members of our community,” Chief Spagnolo said.
The center isn’t just about crime. It’s also tracking COVID-19 cases in the city. That way, if officers are going to an area with a number of positive cases, they can be as prepared as they should be.
By tracking COVID-19, Chief Spagnolo says it adds to the city’s ability to mitigate the virus.
“They may need more PPE in that particular area of the community, they may need more information about the virus, so we’re able to kind of combat the spread of the virus in that manner,” Chief Spagnolo said.
It cost around $250,000 to construct the center and a federal grant helped pay for it.
