WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are expected to provide an update Monday on the search for a missing woman.
Janet Avalo-Alvarez, 26, and her boyfriend, Alfredo Peguero-Gomez, argued over finances and the bar that they co-own, according to those who know the couple.
However, investigators said as more time passes, they're starting to rule out that theory.
Avalo-Alvarez was last seen on Nov. 12.
"Any people who can help, please," said Randy Avalo, Avalo-Alvarez's brother.
La Guakara Taina Bar was closed most of last week after her disappearance.
Police said Avalo-Alvarez was last seen wearing jeans and a hoodie. She didn't have her wallet, keys or her car.
Detectives said they found her vehicle parked in a lot behind the bar.
They searched it, along with her home and the bar.
They said they are following all leads, including questioning Avalo-Alvarez's boyfriend, Peguero-Gomez.
"We really need him here to give us some explanation," Avalo said. "Because he was the last one who saw her."
Avalo said he last spoke with his sister a week ago.
He said everything seemed normal.
The family told Channel 3 that they are considering hiring a private investigators if they don't find her soon.
